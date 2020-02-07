The path to the 2020 Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship remains on the radar of Kirkwood’s team.
Even losing a 3-0 decision to Priory on Feb. 2 isn’t derailing Kirkwood’s hopes of setting history. Kirkwood advances to the quarterfinals with hopes of advancing to the championship for the first time since 1991.
Sixth-seeded Kirkwood (12-8-4) faces seventh-seeded De Smet in the final of a two-game quarterfinal, with the first game on Feb. 6. The second is at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Queeny Park. If the series remains tied after two games, a mini-game will follow the second game to determine the winner.
According to junior forward Carson Day, ending their 29-year drought from reaching the championship game is achievable.
“We got the result I think we honestly deserved,” Day said. “We weren’t the team we usually are. We’ve got to treat every game like it’s our last.”
Kirkwood also is 2-0-1 against Vianney, and 1-1 versus CBC this season.
“We’re more or less excited where we’re at as a team,” said Mark Fischer, Kirkwood’s sixth-year coach. “We know if we play our game and show up energized and be the best team we can possibly be, we can beat anybody.”
According to Fischer, senior goaltender Mitchell Day, who sat out the loss to Priory, is key to Kirkwood’s playoff run.
“It starts in nets with Mitchell Day,” Fischer said. “He’s a really special goalie. We’re a defense-first type team. We know if we take care of things in our own zone, the rest of the game, the rest of the ice will work itself out.”
Fischer’s strategy since his first season in 2015 is paying huge dividends.
“Since I’ve taken over as head coach, there’s a certain message and a certain way I’ve asked my team to play,” Fischer said. “That foundation has been built. I’ve got kids now that have heard the message for four years. And that message is to show up to the rink to be the very best team that you can possibly be, stay positive on the bench, execute within your role, don’t try to do too much within your role, and we’ll be successful. From a foundation standpoint, we’ve put all the right structural systems in place. Everybody knows where they’re supposed to go.
Which is why Fischer is confident his squad can finish strong.
“I’m always optimistic,” Fischer said. “I know that we have built a really special program and a group of kids. They know what’s right.”