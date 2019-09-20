A fuming Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood High School’s starting quarterback, had a few choice words for his teammates prior to the Pioneers post-game chat.
On Sept. 13, Kirkwood blew a 17-7 lead through three quarters and lost a 42-23 decision to Marquette at Lyons Stadium. Marquette exploded with a 35-point outburst in the fourth quarter to improve to 3-0.
“Remember that,” Nesslage said as he pointed to the scoreboard.
Kirkwood is off to a 1-2 start for the first time since 2008 when the Pioneers finished with a 6-6 record. Marquette snapped an 11-game losing streak to Kirkwood since 1999.
“Every time we come to practice and we don’t think we have to work hard or take stuff 100 percent, I told them to remember that; what happened at the end of the game,” said 6-foot-5 junior Nesslage.
“I think we did our job in the first half,” he added. “In the second half, as a team, we started trying to do more than just our jobs and we got a little focused on other things instead of doing the little things that help win games.”
Kirkwood coach Farrell Shelton said Marquette was the better team on this night.
“We got beat,” Shelton said. “For the second game in a row, we just can’t find the ‘it’ to get it done. That’s what’s frustrating.”
Nesslage, who completed 22 of 32 passes for 327 yards, did produce three passing touchdowns — a 76-yard strike down the left sidelines to speedy junior wide receiver Jackson Fortner with three minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter and the other two going to senior wide receiver Melvin Simmons for 43 and 23 yards, in the second and fourth quarters, respectively.
Placekicker David Bregande, who had two extra points, booted a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend Kirkwood’s lead to 17-7.
“It worked out the way we drew it up and I’m glad it worked out,” Nesslage said of Fortner’s touchdown catch.
Nesslage added a fourth touchdown but it was to the other team. Nesslage attempted to throw a bubble screen, but Marquette linebacker Chase Callahan stepped in to return the interception at the 25 for a pick-six to even the score at 7-all with 10:12 left until intermission.
“The linebacker kind of shot through and it was too late for me to pull back the ball when I threw it,” Nesslage said. “He was in the right place at the right time. I felt like I definitely could have put a little bit on it, but it’s in the past now and there’s nothing I can do about it. I’ve just got to move on and keep working hard in practice.”
In the final 12 minutes, Kirkwood collapsed. Marquette junior running back Christopher Kreh scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) in the final quarter. He scored his first four touchdowns in a seven-minute stretch.
The hard-nosed Kreh rushed for 246 yards on 36 attempts and caught three passes for 59 yards. He amassed 305 of Marquette’s 339 total yards. Plus, he pancaked a Kirkwood defensive back on one of his long runs.
Two fumble recoveries and a bad snap on a punt into the end zone in which Kirkwood punter William Lee decided to run out of the end zone and was tackled at the 12, led to three of those touchdowns.
“You can’t live on big plays,” Shelton said. “You have to be able to sustain drives. We’re up 17-7 and get the ball at the 40-yard line and we can go up 24-7, but there was nothing there. We don’t have a guy to go to as they have in No. 10 (Kreh) over there. We just don’t have it.”
Kirkwood’s go-to player in senior wide receiver Jay Maclin has yet to play this season due to a right foot injury. Missouri-bound Maclin said he expects to return to the lineup against Pattonville at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Lyons Stadium.
“We knew they were a solid team,” Shelton said. “We knew they were physical; that’s what they’re built on is their physicality. It was a historic game for them. They did a nice job. We got outcoached and it starts with me.”
Kirkwood plays at Rockwood Summit (3-0) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20. “We just take this and use it as motivation for the practices and to move on and get ready for the next game,” Nesslage said.