Kirkwood 61, Jefferson City 35
Kannon Nesslage has the perfect first name, considering the rangy 6-foot-5 junior quarterback has a cannon of a right arm.
In his record-setting first start for Kirkwood High School, Nesslage led the Pioneers to a 61-35 victory over host Jefferson City on Aug. 31 in the season opener for both football teams. The game was moved to the capital city after storms canceled games on Aug. 30. The game was originally scheduled for Lyons Stadium in Kirkwood.
Nesslage established two Kirkwood single-game records — 437 passing yards and nine touchdown throws. That’s right, nine touchdown completions. He completed 19 of 25 passes. He threw completions to eight different receivers.
Junior wide receiver Jaylen Phipps led the way with five receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns of 11, 32 and 80 yards. Junior wide receiver Jackson Fortner caught five passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns of 37, seven and 40 yards.
Junior wide receiver William Lee produced four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns of 23 and 17 yards while senior receiver Cameron Macon’s only reception was a 54-yard touchdown. Senior wide receiver Jay Maclin missed the game with an injury.
Macon, also a linebacker, led the defense with nine tackles and one quarterback sack.
Kirkwood (1-0) plays at Francis Howell (0-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
Jackson 48, Webster Groves 0
The Statesmen’s losing streak extended to 13 games in the season opener at The Pit in Jackson on Aug. 30. The team’s last victory was 24-14 to Parkway South at Moss Field on Oct. 20, 2017. They have won just two of their last 18 games.
Webster Groves (0-1) hosts winless Hazelwood Central at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.