The second annual graduation parade for Kirkwood High School seniors was held on Sunday, April 25. Well-wishers lined the parade route to show support and congratulate the graduating seniors. Shown above is Elisia Edwards, taking a selfie with jubilant family and friends in the background as she makes her way along the route. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
The Kirkwood High School graduation parade makes its way along West Essex Avenue toward the high school on April 25. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Many of the parade messages noted the challenges faced by members of the class of 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Kirkwood High School senior Jack Hudson waves to spectators along the parade route on Sunday, April 25. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Kirkwood High School varsity football player and soon-to-be graduating senior Landry Brown rides in the parade with a canine friend. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Kirkwood High School senior Grace Walker dances in the back of a truck during Sunday’s parade. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Congratulations to Kirkwood High School senior Taylor Losse. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
The family of Kirkwood High School senior Jacob Beasley waits for the parade to come down West Essex Avenue. | photo by Ursula Ruhl