The Kirkwood High School girls volleyball program held its annual “Pink Out” game on Oct. 13, which raises money and awareness for breast cancer. The squad sold over 500 shirts, with proceeds of over $5,000 going to the American Cancer Society. Since the inception of the “Pink Out” event in 2006, the volleyball team has raised $47,000 for breast cancer research. This year, the team had an honorary coach. Nipher Middle School’s library media specialist Christy White, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, joined the volleyball team on the sidelines and cheered on the Pioneers to victory against Mehlville. | photo courtesy of the Kirkwood School District