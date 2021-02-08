An annual Kirkwood Cub Scouts tradition looked a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pinewood Derby is a yearly event for Keysor Elementary School Cub Scout Pack 352, as well as the Keysor Girl Scouts, who are invited to participate. Scouts receive a car-building kit including a seven-inch block of wood, axles and wheels, and are challenged to use those items — and whatever else they can find — to build their own vehicle. The derby cars are then raced on a 50-foot track, to much fanfare from a cheering crowd — usually.
But with social distancing requirements still in place, the Cub Scouts haven’t been permitted to meet in person for months. Organizers knew they’d have to change things up to make the 2021 Pinewood Derby a reality.
“In previous years, there’s a workshop at the middle school where kids can work and use power tools. There’s an event at Keysor one night where the cars are officially weighed in, and the actual race is at Kirkwood United Methodist Church. This year, everything was contactless,” said Emily Kadel, a fourth grade Girl Scout troop leader and mother of both a Girl Scout and a Cub Scout.
Official weigh-in sites were split between volunteers’ porches, Kadel’s included, where participants asynchronously weighed their vehicles on scales and made adjustments if they were over the five-ounce weight limit. Vehicles could also be no longer than seven inches and no wider than 2.75 inches.
The derby cars were left with volunteers, who brought them to the track for race day on Saturday, Jan. 30. With no schools or churches agreeing to host the race, the six-lane track was set up in Chairperson Eric Evans’ basement.
On race day, Evans and other Cub Scout den leaders live-streamed the derby, racing cars down the inclined track in heats. Each of the 60 cars made their way down the track six times to determine an average time per vehicle. The whole event took around four and a half hours.
“There were no kids this time so it was weird,” said Den Leader Chris Kadel, who served as the announcer for the event. “We have computers to handle measuring the time down to a ten-thousandth of a second, and there were three different webcams on the track at different points — beginning, middle and end.”
Despite hosting the race, Den Leader Evans spent a majority of his time off camera, operating the software that tracks times. His son, EJ, served as a helper, giving the thumbs up to start a race.
Fifth grader EJ was awarded a prize for “Best Car,” which goes to a boy and girl scout from each grade for the most realistic car design. Other winners were also selected for “Novel Design” and “Judges’ Special.” Of course, trophies were also awarded to the boy and girl with the top three times in each grade. First place overall went to fourth grader Jack Reich with an average speed of 135.6 mph.
Chris Kadel said he was shocked to learn how many families stuck around — virtually — for the entire affair. At the most watched point, there were 50-60 viewers watching online.
“We expected parents to show up and watch their kids’ cars and then go away. What was surprising is I’ve heard from a number of families that they were sitting and watching all day long,” he said. “It was one of those feel-good things. We must have done it well enough.”
Evans added that while 2021 is the first year they’ve offered a live-streamed event, given its success, future Pinewood Derbys might offer video coverage as well.
“A lot of the time, people aren’t able to see their own child race,” said Evans. “With a live stream, they can see them from anywhere.”
Watch the 2021 Pack 352 Pinewood Derby online at https://tinyurl.com/3ooc55k7.