RSP Senior Living has offered quality, comfortable housing communities for seniors in the St. Louis and Rolla areas for the past 40 years. Its two newest facilities — Pine Valley Assisted Living and Meadowview Memory Care — are currently running move-in specials.
Pine Valley features beautiful, heated screen porches and fireplaces in 48 private suites, delicious food and fun activities surrounded by an enchanting woods. Physical, occupational and speech therapies are available, and amenities include medication management, a beauty salon/barber shop, daily snacks and access to the Clubhouse, where residents can reserve space for parties and events.
Meadowview Memory Care is decorated like a Cape Cod cottage, and is more intimate, with only 24 private suites. All staff are trained in dementia and memory care. The newest addition is a sensory room with soft blankets, aroma therapy and soft lighting to help relax and comfort residents.
“The fact that these buildings are owned and managed by a family-owned company makes them even more special,” said Marketing Director Lisa Brennan. “RSP is devoted to our residents and families.”
The resident and family testimony speaks for itself.
“This beautiful place is all inclusive, with no hidden fees? At this price? My mom is going to love it,” said Deborah F. about Pine Valley.
“The Food? It’s wonderful! And they have special menus for special occasions,” said Pine Valley resident Dolores G.
“The comfort I feel knowing that my mom is understood and cared for at Meadowview has made me much more relaxed,” said Dorothy B.
Recently, RSP Senior Living has been increasing their social media presence, including their website. Potential residents can now take a virtual tour of facilities and living spaces at www.rspseniorliving.com. Schedule an in-person tour by visiting the website or calling 636-202-1050.
