“It’s about all of the different paths that are part of the journey and sharing that story with people and saying, ‘How did we get here today?’” said Ed Johnson of Rock Hill.
The retired executive director of Webster-Rock Hill Ministries spoke at “Pillars of Community: A Celebration of Local Black History,” along with a panel of multi-generational speakers who helped commemorate Walter Rusan, the founder of the North Webster YMCA and the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
More than 80 people attended the celebration on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Eden Seminary.
“What an educational, informative and uplifting Black History Month Celebration the Alliance For Interracial Dignity put on for our community,” said Webster Groves resident Dave Buck. “It was especially important given that Webster’s annual MLK Celebration did not happen this year. The interracial blend of the audience serves as a beacon of light and hope for our entire community.”
The afternoon began with a scavenger hunt and visits to historic sites in North Webster, where a Black neighborhood grew during times of segregation. The celebration continued with gospel music from Michelle Sargent and the group “Combined Voices.”
Local history buff and speaker Kita Quinn then played a video she created that captured the life of Rusan. Born in St. Louis on Feb. 25, 1904, Rusan worked as a clerk for the U.S. postal service for 37 years.
He later moved his family to North Webster — an area where many Black families settled following the Civil War. During the early 1900s and throughout the era of segregation, North Webster saw significant success, developing as a community of Black-owned businesses and churches. Another addition to North Webster would later be Douglass High School.
The first school for African Americans in Webster Groves was established in 1866 at First Baptist Church, located at 238 W. Kirkham Ave., which is now occupied by Old Community Baptist Church.
The original school was a one-room log cabin with upwards of 90 students. But by 1895, the cabin had burned down and a new, two-room school was built on Holland Avenue on the site that is now Douglass Manor. The new school was officially named “Douglass” after escaped slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
Douglass High School was established in 1926. It was the only accredited high school for African Americans in St. Louis County for many years, bringing students from across the region to the school. It closed with desegregation.
In 1947, the Douglass Demonstration School opened adjacent to the high school. The school was unique and experimental in its approach to education with mixed-age classrooms, open spaces, team teaching and independent study. Douglass Demonstration School was successful and at one point had a two-year waiting list to attend. However, enrollment declined and the school closed in 1978.
A Celebration Of Black History In Webster Groves
During segregation, African Americans were excluded from places that whites could go, including the Webster Groves YMCA. For those in North Webster, the closest facility available was located downtown.
For a long time, the only YMCA activities in North Webster were held at the home of Joseph Mitchell, on the site of what is now Douglass Manor. It was Rusan who worked to bring a YMCA to the community of North Webster.
In 1944, Douglass School’s PTA embarked on a fundraising effort to bring a YMCA to North Webster. The completed facility included a wading pool located across the street. The building still serves the community as the hall for Parks Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
“I don’t know where I might be if he (Walter Rusan) didn’t make these contributions to our community,” said his grandson, Robert Rusan of Webster Groves.
Walter Rusan was also president of the Webster Groves Interracial Group, which was comprised of members from Eden Seminary in the 1940s who helped get sewers for the incorporated parts of North Webster and promote the integration of community schools.
Additionally, Walter Rusan was a deacon and member of the Webster Groves Red Cross. He worked in real estate following retirement, and died of leukemia in 1970.
During the celebration, attendants had an opportunity to contribute to a sign that will be created in honor of Walter Rusan. In 1971, the playing field behind Givens Elementary School in Rock Hill was named after him, but there was never any outdoor signage to say as much.
Speaker Quinn said it’s important to share information and talk about those who have impacted the community.
“For me, this is really about telling these stories so that they’re not forgotten,” said Quinn, who lives in Rock Hill. “This man did a lot of work for interracial relationships, and he really loved his community.”
Webster Groves resident Sharon Tate-Washington reiterated the value of this kind of community sharing.
“Events like these are really import-ant because I live in this community and even I’ve learned something,” said Tate-Washington, a 1979 graduate of Webster Groves High School.
“What Are We Doing Different Today?”
It’s perhaps even more important to tell those stories in light of the declining Black population in Webster Groves. According to 2022 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, only 2.9% of Webster’s total population is Black.
“We have been losing our Black population for many years, so this is time for us to learn our history,” said Webster Groves resident Farrell Allen Carfield, who is a member of the Alliance For Interracial Dignity, which hosted the event. “And to the white members in the room, whenever we think, ‘Oh that wasn’t me,’ the question is, ‘What are we doing different today?’”
Buck said given the city’s current decline in Black residents, the community is at a crossroads.
“We can choose to do nothing and, assuming the downward trend continues, Webster will not have a Black community in five years or less,” he said. “Or, we all can pull together and work together as one to rebuild, restore and bring our Black community back.”