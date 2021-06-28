Apparently the Pied Piper of Hell lives in St. Louis. His name is Steven Brawley, and just like the Pied Piper of fiction, he wants to lead children (and immature adults as well) astray (WKT, June 18 issue). Brawley wants to legitimize the LGBT lifestyle. And shame on the Webster-Kirkwood Times for publishing his poorly reasoned dribble.
The Rainbow Crowd is so obvious. They are desperate to carve out a place for themselves in society, which only proves that from antiquity we have known that there are only two genders. Now watch, the Times won’t publish what I have just written. And we know why. The LGBT crowd has deep pockets. But still and all, and no matter how much weak and spineless people want to cater to homosexuals, you can never, no never, legitimize wrongdoing any more than you can make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
Jonathan Waite
Crestwood