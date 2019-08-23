Villa Antonio in Hillsboro is the perfect place to enjoy Italian hospitality, live music and award winning Italian-inspired wines.
A recent addition to Villa Antonio’s selection is craft beer. The beer is brewed onsite and debuted to rave reviews. There are five brews on-tap and some will change seasonally. The 40-acre winery also offers visitors lite fare and wood fired pizza.
The picturesque winery is ideal for hosting elegant weddings, reunions, family gatherings, charity or corporate events. The facility can host up to 500 guests and the culinary staff can create a delectable menu based on varying styles and budgets.
Villa Antonio Winery is located at 3660 Linhorst Road, Hillsboro, Missouri. For more information, visit www.villaantoniowinery.com or call 636-475-5008.