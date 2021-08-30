Villa Antonio in Hillsboro, Missouri, is the perfect place to enjoy Italian hospitality, live music and award-winning Italian-inspired wines.
The picturesque winery is ideal for hosting elegant weddings, reunions, family gatherings, charity or corporate events. The facility can host up to 500 guests and the culinary staff can create a delectable menu based on varying styles and budgets.
The beer is brewed on site, debuting to rave reviews. There are five brews on tap and some change seasonally. The 40-acre winery also offers visitors lite fare and wood-fired pizza.
Villa Antonio Winery is located at 3660 Linhorst Road in Hillsboro, Missouri. For more information, visit www.villaantoniowinery.com or call 636-475-5008.