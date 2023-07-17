Webster Groves School District alumni might feel a sense of deja vu while perusing the recently released graphic novel “Picture Day.” But don’t worry, it’s not nostalgia playing tricks — that really is the facade of Steger Sixth Grade Center gracing the pages.
Author and illustrator Sarah Sax modeled the setting of her book — Brinkley Middle School — after Steger, which became part of Givens Elementary School in 2021.
“Visually, the exterior is a direct replica of Steger. It’s just such an iconic building,” said Sax, a 2004 graduate of Webster Groves High School. “It was an intentional choice because I remember when I was in elementary school at Bristol, an author visited and he had based one of his books on Bristol. I remember sitting in that room and seeing the same room on the pages and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the coolest thing ever.’
“I thought about how mind blowing that was for me as a kid and wanted to recreate that as an Easter egg for Webster kids to find out later,” Sax added.
“Picture Day” follows lively seventh grader Viv, who becomes a school superstar when she breaks the mold by spontaneously cutting her own hair right before her school picture.
Meanwhile, she and her friends, Al and Milo, are preparing costumes for upcoming pop culture event Tengu Con. Viv is thrilled to be finally living her dream of standing out — and helping others achieve the same boldness — but the attention comes at a cost. Viv must now learn to balance living her own truth with maintaining her friendships.
Viv’s relationship with her friends is based, in part, on Sax’s own middle school group of friends, to whom the book is dedicated.
“There’s something about that age range. It’s an age where there’s a lot of drama and angst, but also a lot of exuberance in what they’re doing,” said Sax. “They have this fresh independence they’re pushing the boundaries of. That’s exciting to write about.”
Social media is also touched upon in “Picture Day,” as Viv seeks inspiration from online influencer Quinn Sparks and school video blogger Sammi. The more Viv attempts to follow in their footsteps, the further away she is drawn from her friends.
Rather than conveying social media as the antagonist in “Picture Day,” however, Sax takes a more nuanced approach.
“I want to show respect to my readers who are the same age as the characters and are having to deal with this world of social media. They can sense when they’re being lectured to about the dangers of the internet,” she said. “I wanted to show a way in which living in that layered world — online and offline — can have an impact on our lives.”
Sax added that if there’s an antagonist in “Picture Day,” it’s Viv herself.
“She wants the recognition of the change she’s made, and when she doesn’t get what she wants, she loses sight of her initial goal and is chasing that validation,” said Sax. “She’s finding herself and helping other kids express themselves, but she’s also losing sight of what her friends are telling her. In the context of having influence, both online and in the real world, you can kind of lose sight of what’s happening.”
In addition to the Steger lookalike, Sax, who now lives in Portland, Maine, sneaked a few additional references to her time in middle school in Webster Groves within the pages of “Picture Day” — including her own middle school picture. Find her in the Brinkley yearbook under her maiden name, Sarah Clark.
Readers can look forward to more books in the Brinkley Middle School universe in the near future. Sax said the next book in the series will focus on Viv’s friend Al, a sporty girl with many brothers and dogs.
“All the characters are going to get their moment to shine,” said Sax. “Which is great, because I love them very much.”
Sax will return to Webster Groves for an event with The Novel Neighbor the week of Oct. 9, with an exact date and time to be determined. In the meantime, catch up with her on Instagram @sarahsaxart. “Picture Day” is available at The Novel Neighbor, Betty’s Books and wherever books are sold.