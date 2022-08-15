We don’t know what the operators of the puppy mill called our dog. All we know is that when we got her a decade ago, the rescue had named her Daisy.
Daisy did not care for that name. Or maybe that was us. Either way, we decided to rename her. My daughter suggested Pickles. That was the name of her favorite childhood doll, which had been named after MY favorite childhood doll, which had been named after Buddy Sorrell’s never-seen wife on the old Dick Van Dyke Show.
See, that’s how life works. Carl Reiner creates a classic TV show, and six decades later, dogs are still reaping the benefits. We’re all connected.
Of course, had Pickles been a male, there’s a high likelihood his name would today be Gilligan. Maybe Jethro. Or maybe not. Pickles, a dachshund, is also shaped like a pickle.
My point is, Pickles liked her new name much better. Especially when treats were involved.
Back then, Pickles was a beauty. Her dappled coat made her the envy of all the non-dappled dachshunds at the Wiener Dog Derby in Soulard. Or so I assumed.
Because of her good looks, she birthed a lot of puppies. By the time we got her, she definitely needed a tummy tuck.
She also needed deprogramming. When Pickles first arrived, she was deathly afraid of trash cans. She growled at the concrete bulldogs that sit in front of Bristol Elementary School. She also growled at my husband, and growled when she heard his car enter the driveway.
But me? Pickles adored me! She raced to the back door when she heard my car. She jumped on my lap the minute I sat down. She followed me everywhere. I never understood why. I wasn’t nearly as generous with treats as Frank.
The most important thing to know about Pickles is that she is now old. According to official dog-to-human-year conversion charts, she’s somewhere in her mid-eighties. Turns out, growing old as a dog isn’t much different from being any age where your major concern is making it through another day.
Pickles no longer worries about her looks. Her dapples have faded to gray. With few teeth to constrain it, her tongue has taken to hanging out of the side of her mouth. She wears a diaper because, well, you know why. She’s fine with it.
Pickles no longer jumps onto my lap. When walking, her rear legs get confused. She hasn’t learned a new trick in ages. She prefers her dinner earlier than she used to — it’s the early-dog special.
She spends her days curled up in a ball at my feet, asleep. We keep each other company while I work. Pickles no longer growls at Frank and his treats. Mostly, she just seems thankful to be here.
When I say she’s a good dog, this is what I mean.