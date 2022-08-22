Webster Groves business Digital Strike recently hosted a large pickleball “street” tournament on South Gore Avenue, next to the company’s vintage gas station office, to raise donations for the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation.
The tournament hosted 120 pickleball players, and over 500 people came out on Saturday, Aug. 13, to enjoy a pop-up area with a variety of artists, boutiques and vendors. Attendees also enjoyed a petting zoo, balloon animals, bubbles, food and drinks, and live music by the Yard Darts.
The event raised over $10,000 for the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation, which supports families who have children with congenital heart defects.
