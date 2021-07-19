I have a pet peeve. No, really — a pet peeve. Too often when walking my dog I see poop in a plastic bag left next to the sidewalk. Who is supposed to pick it up? As far as I know, there are no elves during the night nor city poop patrols that pick up these bags. Dog gone it! Pick up after your dog and dispose of it!
On another note, I listened to Webster Groves City Council Member Laura Arnold’s excellent presentation explaining the thoughtful, thorough and lengthy city council process that deals with duplexes in parts of Webster Groves and possible land grant designation of certain properties. It’s hard to imagine ordinary citizens being as thorough so as to justify questioning the council’s legislative decision. At a time in our country when so many legislative bodies are passing onerous, self-serving legislation, it is ironic that such a thoughtful proposition passed in Webster Groves is being questioned.
To a few, like hard-working young families and retirees who want to down-size, the benefits will be significant. If our population grows closer to what I remember it was in the ‘60s, local businesses will prosper. Otherwise, for most of us other residents, there will be no impact. Please vote “No” on Prop 1.
Chuck Niesen
Webster Groves