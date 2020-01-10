I live at the corner of Rose Hill and South Harrison in Kirkwood and I have a dog I walk at least two times a day, always with bags to pick up after it.
I am appalled at the Kirkwood residents who have especially big dogs and do not watch or pick up after them; they just walk on and leave their dog’s waste for someone else to step in or pick up. Most days the bag I throw in the dumpster is full of some other dog’s waste.
Get off your cell phone and watch your dog and pick up after it. It’s especially bad at Rose Hill and Harrison.
I also second David Wessenborn’s letter about the size of houses being built in Kirkwood. (“Duplexes, Not Six-Story Apartment Building,” Webster-Kirkwood Times, Dec. 6-12, 2019.)
Kirkwood