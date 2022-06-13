You may be surprised to learn that SLAPME insists on recording all of its meeting minutes in fountain pen. That is, until you discover that St. Louis Area Pen Meetup and Eats (SLAPME) members are crazy about fountain pens.
The club meets at C.J. Muggs in Webster Groves on a monthly basis. During the pandemic, the meet ups went virtual and attracted fountain pen lovers globally from Britain, New Zealand, the Philippines and more.
Local fountain pen lovers are glad to put the Gateway City on the global map. These cursive pen fanatics are now gearing up for their annual international show, the St. Louis Pen Show, to be held at the Sheraton Westport June 23-26.
“There will be lots to do. We will have sessions on calligraphy, cursive writing, inks, journaling and more,” said fearless fountain pen leader Anne Morgan. “We’ll have about 1,500 people attending our show.
“Our hotel venue allows us to have 110 vendors utilizing 185 tables, making us one of the top three pen shows in the country out of the 17 annual events,” said Morgan. “Our location in the middle of the country draws vendors and visitors from all coasts, as well as Asia and Europe.”
Morgan, a virtual fountain of information on classic pens, said there are no slackers in SLAPME. Members are committed to telling the whole truth about classic pens and spilling ink about how to write with a fountain pen.
“Everyone is a volunteer and brings a certain expertise,” said Morgan. “David Oscarson designs pens here and has them made in Sussex, England. His fountain pens are sold in London, Stockholm, Paris, Houston, San Francisco, New York and in St. Louis exclusively at Clarkson Jewelers.
“Our media guru, Ken Crooker, is an expert on inks and designs all our websites,” she added. “The late Kent Leichliter of Kirkwood got our shows started. Mike Antkowiak is also an expert on inks and how to use them.”
Antkowiak draws using Sailor Ink of Itoya, originating from Japan. He has posted his pictures on Instagram and Sailor Ink has picked them up to be signed exclusively for a collection. The images will be gathered in a coffee table book for worldwide promotion.
Fountain vs. Ballpoint
Fountain pens are easier to write with than ballpoints because the ink flows easier, so you can write faster and smoother, according to SLAPME members. Ballpoints also are prone to clogged tips, even though the tip gets protection as a retractable.
“One of my favorite fountain pens is a retractable,” noted Morgan. “Most modern fountain pens have leakproof caps, and many of the inks are now washable. With ballpoints you have only a few ink colors to choose.”
Ballpoints are primarily in red, blue and black. With fountains pens, there are thousands of choices. SLAPME has a special color of ink made every year for its show, as well as ink-testing tables for 200 different colors.
The show’s inks comes from KWZ in Warsaw, Poland. Past show colors have included teal, butterscotch, purple and green. This year’s color is a deep marinara red.
“You can put any color of ink into the cartridges now without a mess,” said Morgan. “And with older vintage pens, you can fill the ink directly into the pen using a lever on the side.”
Fountain pen enthusiasts lament that the introduction of computers and tablets has severely reduced the number of people who can read and write in cursive. Schools now only teach kids how to write their signature, with little time practicing cursive. As a result, people under the age of 25 are often unable to use cursive.
At the same time, some colleges forbid tablets in lecture halls, forcing students to take notes by hand. Students are much slower taking notes by printing, rather than by cursive. Morgan believes cursive writing with fountain pens could make a comeback.
“Studies show writing in cursive helps you recall content. Typing on a computer or tablet, you only remember the placement of the keys, not the content,” she said. “Our group has a mission to teach people how to read and write in cursive.
“The limitation of cursive in the classroom is also a direct hit on our historic institutions,” added Morgan. “History museums have a hard time finding people now who can read the old manuscripts in their collections.
St. Louis Pen Tradition
Lipic Pen Store, once located at Eighth and Olive streets in downtown St. Louis, was once the premiere (fountain, of course) pen store in the Midwest. Lipic now has a presence at Fran Ann Engraving in Crestwood.
Joseph Lipic, grandson of the store’s founder, has shown SLAPME members his treasured photo from World War II with people waiting in a long line outside the downtown store.
The store could only hold 25 people at a time, but the demand for pens, ink and paper was high. Ballpoint pens did not exist, so the only way to communicate with servicemen overseas was by letter using a fountain pen.
“Eventually, ballpoints came along and killed off fountain pens,” said Mark Sableman, pen show board member. “Lipic changed its business, going into bulk sales of items for gifts. For a long time, that included pens, mostly the dastardly ballpoints. Fast forward to four years ago, when we had our first St. Louis Pen Show. Lipic was the vendor of tote bags for all attendees. Pen show organizers learned that Lipic still had some old fountain pen parts, including nibs.”
Many of those Lipic artifacts were donated for the pen show, and then eagerly scooped up by buyers and collectors. They included some gold nibs and other pen parts that are now hard to find.
“Lipic has seen things come full circle,” said Sableman. “It started out selling fountain pens to everyone; it changed its business model as cheaper ballpoints took over. Now, as fountain pens are increasingly popular with collectors, Lipic is still in the game, in a different way.”
Dedicated members of SLAPME, like David and Anne Morgan, are determined to see that fountain pens return to their former glory. They will further that mission with David Morgan’s vintage collection at the 2022 St. Louis Pen Show.
“Many great American documents were signed with fountain pen,” said Anne Morgan. “And the founding fathers used pens, although they were quill pens dipped in inks.
“We are planning to offer a class in writing with a quill pen in the future, a la Harry Potter,” added Morgan. “Our teacher for the class fell ill this year, but we are hoping to offer it for the 2023 pen show.”
For details about this year’s St. Louis Pen Show, visit stlpenshow.com.