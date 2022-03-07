Officer Phillip Jordan has been named the 2021 Webster Groves Police Officer of the Year.
Jordan, who was honored at the Webster Groves City Council meeting on March 1, led the department in traffic citations and arrests — six for felonies and one of a drug dealer selling products to high school students.
He was nominated by the department and recognized by the Shrewsbury Police Department for catching and detaining a suspect who vandalized multiple vehicles in Shrewsbury and was suspected of thefts in Webster Groves. The suspect was later charged with a felony and nine misdemeanor charges.
“Officer Jordan consistently exhibits the positive traits and attitude that exemplifies those expected of Webster Groves Officers, and has helped make Webster Groves a safer community,” said Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis.