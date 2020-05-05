Philip N. Baker, 89, magnificent son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, uncle and loyal friend of many, departed this life into the next on April 29, 2020.
He was born in Westerly, Rhode Island, son of Dorothy Perry Baker and Alfred C. Baker. His young life was blessed with a close, loving family and adventures with his beloved sister, Peg. He was married for nearly 68 years to his wife, Sandy, whom he adored. Together, they enjoyed glorious family time and travel.
He loved to fish and would find a spot to cast in a line wherever he could find a body of water. He imparted this joy to his children and grandchildren. He also relished every moment he was able to be on the water in a water craft. His passion was sailing, having mastered it on the ocean as a child. He also always said that he enjoyed, and had the ability, to row all day long.
Phil never wanted to talk about the things that he did — he just did them because he felt that’s what people should do, but he was a faithful volunteer. After moving to St. Louis, he spearheaded a program harnessing resources and the good will of members of local churches to help provide necessities to those in need in the community. F.I.S.H. resulted in the formation of the food center at his church, and was the precursor to the Ecumenical Ministries, which evolved into the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, a multi-denominational local service organization.
He was on the board at Edgewood Children’s home, was a multi-gallon blood donor, a regular reader for Books on Tape, created recordings for the blind, volunteered at the Kirkwood Public Library and in various capacities at his church. He was a long-term member and a past president of the St. Louis Chapter of the Civil War Round Table, an organization that supported the formation of the Civil War Museum that's housed at Jefferson Barracks.
Phil was an exquisite writer and critical thinker. He loved literature, music and history, and instilled these passions in his children. He was gifted with a beautiful singing voice, rhythm, perfect pitch and he cherished music.
He graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, served in the U.S. Army near the end of the Korean conflict and remained active in the Army Reserves for many years.
He transferred to St. Louis with the plastics division of the Monsanto Company in 1962. His market research expertise led him to Frank Block and Associates, then D’Arcy McManus Masius advertising firms before he launched his own market research agency, P.N. Baker Associates. He worked into his 80's.
Phil was honest, gracious, always thought the best of people, had enormous tolerance, and was willing to roll up his sleeves to help in any situation. He had a rich sense of humor, which he maintained until his last days on earth. He cherished his family, and they, him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Kim (Steve) Mumm, Philip (Renae, deceased) Baker, and Alicia (Brad) Farris; seven grandchildren: Eric (Katie) Mumm, Bianca (Bryan) Alonzo, Emily (James) Jenkins, Nathaniel (Shelby) Baker, Dylan Baker, Marisa (Dan) Skornia, and Victor Farris; and seven great-grandchildren: Penelope, Pierce, Isabella, Philip, Cameron, William and Silas; his sister Peg (Dick, deceased); niece Sally (Dick); nephews Curt (Holly), David (Jill) and Rob (Kristin); and seven great nieces and nephews.
He is missed dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date at his church, Emmanuel Episcopal in Webster Groves, when his family, church family, friends and those who loved him can gather. If desired, memorial donations in his honor may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, designated to the Food Center, #9 S. Bompart, Webster Groves, MO, 63119.