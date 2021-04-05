Missouri has extended vaccine eligibility to those in its Phase 2 category, and the St. Louis area will host several upcoming mass vaccination sites.
Phase 2 includes those who work in construction, manufacturing, financial services, and higher education, as well as those who are unhoused.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health estimates that roughly 125,000 county residents fall into this category, and is preparing to hold two large-scale vaccination events in South County.
The first event will be on Saturday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at South Technical High School, 12721 W. Watson Road. The second is scheduled on Thursday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Kennedy Recreation Center, 6050 Wells Road. These are appointment only events.
The addition of the two new sites means that the county will administer vaccinations in more than 15 locations, including mobile units that serve senior housing complexes and homebound individuals. Plans for additional dates for vaccination events at the South County sites are still being developed. The county is also working with social services to reach the unhoused population.
“St. Louis County continues to work hard to remove barriers to vaccinations for all County residents,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said, noting the county vaccinated a record 15,000 individuals last week. “As long as the state continues to increase the supply of vaccine we get, our capacity to administer doses will increase as well.”
Those needing to register for the vaccine can do so at stlcorona.com.
FEMA Mass Vaccination Site
On March 29, Gov. Mike Parson and FEMA announced a new program to provide up to an additional 168,000 vaccinations in the city of St. Louis in an eight-week period. The program will launch on April 7 and vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week.
The program, which will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, will utilize the concourse level of the Dome at America’s Center. The dome site is centrally located, ADA compliant and accessible by public transportation. Arrangements are being made to provide free parking nearby. The program is designed to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and who face economic, transportation or other barriers in accessing the health care system.
Eligible residents will be identified through the state’s Vaccine Navigator. Eligible Missourians can register online or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
The doses administered at this site will be in addition to Missouri’s current statewide vaccine allotment of approximately 200,000 initial doses distributed weekly to nearly 1,050 state-approved vaccine providers. The type of vaccines administered may vary from week to week depending on vaccine availability.
Phone Line For Seniors
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has set up a phone line to help seniors who don’t have Internet access schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.
The phone number is 314-615-2660. Anyone who knows a senior who doesn’t have the availability to schedule a vaccine online is asked to give that person the number. Aid may also be available for seniors who cannot drive to a site.
Caution Fatigue
Even as restrictions ease, St. Louis County administrators encourages everyone to keep protecting themselves and others by getting a COVID-19 vaccine when its available, wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, and avoiding crowds and poorly-ventilated spaces.