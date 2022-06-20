I would like to respond to the Mailbag letter in the June 10-16, 2022, issue titled “Assault Rifle Ban and Exemptions for Gun Makers.”
In the referenced letter from Joyce Nowak, the writer asked the reader to “name another manufacturer with this truly generous exemption.” Her comment was related to a law passed that excluded gun manufacturers from prosecution. Well, I have a great, timely example for her.
The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) gives Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccine makers legal immunity from liability related to injuries incurred. People who choose to receive the COVID vaccines and experience side effects won’t be able to sue Pfizer or Moderna, and likely the U.S. government will not compensate them for damages. Under the PREP Act, pharma giants like Pfizer and Moderna have total immunity from liability in the case if something goes wrong with their vaccines.
M. Deibel
Warson Woods