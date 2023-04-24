For years, my husband and I played a game I like to call “Petty Points.” The only objective in this game is to silently tally your misery and compare it to your spouse’s.
For every wretched task you do, you get a point -— the more lousy the task, the more points it’s worth. Also, doing anything relatively fun or fulfilling erases points on your side. If you are more miserable than your partner, then your only reward is that you get to silently resent them. It really brought to life the saying, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”
There was no consent to enter this game either, we just both slipped into it somehow. It then became exponentially exacerbated when kids entered the picture. It was absolutely terrible.
After mentally calculating and comparing columns one day, I saw the toxic waste it was creating inside me. Despite my fierce competitive streak, I knew that the only thing worse than losing was living like this. I then made a conscious choice to bow out of the game.
I slowly started carving out time for myself, but in the beginning, that time was laden with guilt. My husband was still a torrent of energy swirling around me while I sat cross-legged at the coffee table and doodled.
The guilt that I felt wasn’t necessarily coming from him — it was an inside job. The same voice in my head that would silently judge him for sitting and watching TV while I furiously folded my third basket of laundry was now judging me. I was shaming myself for piddling away time that could have been spent striving. But I eventually gathered steam by prioritizing the things that refueled me, and I loosened my grip on the guilt.
In the past year, he finally dropped out of the game too and started taking care of himself. That dull ache of misery has finally drained from his eyes, and I can see him freeing himself from the shackles of shame.
We recently reflected on the changes we have seen in each other, and both of us agreed that we like each other better when we take care of ourselves. Now he routinely asks me: “What are you going to do for yourself this weekend?” Who knew the only way for us to win was to stop playing?
When you find yourself playing “Petty Points,” it’s really hard to end the cycle. Unfortunately, you can’t just set the scoreboard down. I tried that. I would berate myself any time I accidentally started tallying points, but surprisingly, that didn’t make anything better. The only way out of the game is to endure the guilt until you can ultimately reset your system to stop putting your work ethic above your well-being.