An online petition started by a group of concerned citizens against the Kirkwood School District’s treatment of transgender and nonbinary teachers has garnered more than 2,000 signatures.
According to the Change.org petition, “Stop Kirkwood School District’s Discrimination of Transgender Educators,” three openly transgender educators were recently dropped from scheduling or “pushed” out of the district due to discrimination.
Among other complaints, the petition states that the district did not allow these educators to describe themselves as transgender or nonbinary, and failed to investigate reported discrimination. The petition does not name the teachers involved.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said to protect the privacy of those involved, the district cannot comment on personnel or ongoing investigations other than confirming that it complies with all policies, procedures and laws.
“We acknowledge the challenges and adversity faced by gender diverse individuals in all communities,” said Ulrich. “In Kirkwood schools, we value the identities of each individual who enters our schools and remain committed to creating safe, inclusive spaces for staff, students and families. That includes honoring the dignity of individuals through respecting the title and pronoun preferences of our staff, students and family members.”
Equity Concerns
Several parents spoke in support of diverse teachers and inclusivity at a school board meeting on March 27.
Anna Lueders, who has a child at Robinson Elementary School, identifies as nonbinary and is married to a woman.
“It’s important to realize Kirkwood is part of the queer community, and the queer community is part of Kirkwood,” said Lueders. “We’re not some entity elsewhere. Our values and culture are just as important as anything else. Hiring trans teachers is just hiring part of the community. It’s been really important for me to feel accepted as part of Robinson and Kirkwood, having people who look like me.”
Additional comments referenced a regular email newsletter sent to parents of students at Robinson Elementary School. Recently, the newsletter contained a list of events hosted by the Robinson Equity Group, including a drag brunch event. According to Alicia Stowers, a parent of two children at Robinson, the outing was for adults only and held off school grounds.
“There has been some backlash, which is understandable. It doesn’t fit with everyone’s morals or view of what is appropriate. But in this school district, we have a history of the community reacting negatively when there is a concentrated focus on equity,” said Stowers. “I understand we’re in Missouri. Missouri is very conservative. However, conservative families and interests should not be the only ones that are allowed to have a forefront within the school district.”
Zac Martin said that while “everybody should be able to love whoever they want,” the district should consider increased security due to the looming threat of gun violence.
“If we are going to openly communicate some of our lifestyles and communities and events that sadly are questionable to some people, you’re going to create anger. Angry people do stupid things,” said Martin. “I can’t stop anybody from pushing a message or doing events, but if we’re going to do that, I want to make sure we protect the innocent children who are in the crosshairs.
“I would like to request that if we are going to continue using Robinson as a medium to push lifestyles, hobbies and events, that we put in place a permanent school resource officer to protect our children. Sadly, I believe they would become a target,” added Martin.