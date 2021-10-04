Voters in Webster Groves took to the polls in August to repeal a city ordinance that eased restrictions on construction of multi-family housing in some residential areas.
The same citizens group that was behind that successful campaign is now collecting signatures toward another public vote — this one in the form of an initiative petition rather than a referendum.
The Webster Groves Residents Organization group hopes to sidestep the difficult referendum process — collecting the required number of signatures within a 15-day time frame — with its current initiative that would require an automatic public vote should the Webster Groves City Council act on several key issues now pending. The petition calls for a public vote should the city:
• Act to allow apartment buildings or multi-family homes in districts that don’t currently allow for such uses;
• Attempt to use eminent domain at the Douglass Hill redevelopment;
• Allow for the construction of new buildings (Douglas Hill) within the current 50-foot creek buffer.
“If the city has to make very big changes, citizens should get a vote. With this initiative petition, the referendum would be automatic — we won’t have to get the signatures,” said Richard Mazzarella, president of the Webster Groves Residents Organization.
Once the required number of signatures is collected, petitions will be turned over to the city clerk, who has 15 days to certify the results to the city council. Should the council fail to pass an ordinance proposed by the initiative petition, it must call for a special election to be held within 90 days.
Mazzarella’s group held a petition signature drive on Saturday, Sept. 25. He said a little more than half of the 425 signatures required were collected that day. Unlike a referendum, there is no time frame associated with collecting signatures for an initiative petition.
“We deserve a vote on these big matters coming before the city,” Mazzarella said. “The city is not listening to the people. This is an initiative petition that says, ‘If you change these things we would like a city wide vote.’”
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said the city council has yet to discuss the initiative petition, and as such is not prepared to comment.
Though the Webster Groves Residents Organization formed in opposition to the Douglass Hill development proposal, it was in the forefront of opposition to the failed use tax in April, and the successful repeal of easing restrictions on multi-family housing in some districts.