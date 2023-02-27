Webster Groves Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Affairs Federal Advocacy Committee.
Peterson was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for the committee’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.
As a member of the committee, Peterson will play a key role in shaping the league’s policy positions, and advocate on behalf of United States cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home.
“The National League of Cities federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said National League of Cities President Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I am excited to have Eric Peterson serve on the Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee and look forward to working with him to ensure every city, town and village in this nation has the resources they need to thrive.”