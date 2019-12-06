Peter Sargent, the founding dean of the Webster University Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts, a mentor to some of the biggest stars on Broadway and in Hollywood, and a recognized local, state and national leader in the performing arts, died Nov. 27. Mr. Sargent was 82.
Among Mr. Sargent’s many accomplishments were the founding of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, as well as his professional contributions to the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, The Municipal Theatre Association of St. Louis (The Muny) and the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis to name just a few.
“Peter Sargent dedicated his life and career to the arts. A consummate arts educator, he built the foundation for Webster University’s signature and impact as a premier university for the arts through the quality of the academic programs and unparalleled partnerships with professional companies in the region,” said Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth (Beth) Stroble.
Mr. Sargent, affectionately labeled “the man in plaid” for his love of plaid jackets, earned a bachelor of fine arts from the Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1959 and a master of fine arts from Yale University in 1963.
He was hired by Webster University in 1966 to head the lighting and design stage management program, which was created for the new Webster University Loretto-Hilton Center. That year, he helped found the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. In 1967, he founded Webster University’s Conservatory of Theatre Arts.
He was appointed the chair of the Fine Arts Department in 1969 and was promoted to be the first dean for the Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts in 1995. Today, the Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts has more than 500 undergraduate students studying majors in the visual arts, dance, music and theatre.
Some of the major stars who built the foundations of their careers at the college during his tenure as a faculty member and as a dean include “Blackish” star Jenifer Lewis; Broadway star Norbert Leo Butz;, Oscar-nominated actress Marsha Mason; Tony-Award winning choreographer and director Jerry Mitchell; actor Rocky Carroll; and Broadway and Hollywood star Nathan Lee Graham.
“He defined art at Webster: flamboyant yet very modest, jovial, yet perceptive and thoughtful, and most importantly kind and warm,” said Webster University President Julian Schuster. “His loss is real and immeasurable, but he will always be a part of our community.”
Mr. Sargent served as dean until earlier this year, when he stepped down to resume his role as a faculty member in the lighting and design stage management program.
“His passing and the impact of his contributions are felt beyond the borders of Webster,” said current Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts Dean Paul Steger. “Our world is ‘contracted in one brow of woe.’”
Just this year, Mr. Sargent and Dottie Marshall Englis, chair of the Webster University Conservatory of Theatre Arts, were named the region’s favorite lighting and costume designers, respectively, in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s annual “The Go! List of Arts.”
Mr. Sargent served on the board of directors of the Arts and Education Council and was a member of the boards for The Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, The Tennessee Williams Festival of St. Louis, Dance St. Louis and The Insight Theatre. He was the founder of the National Unified Auditions and coordinated the College Audition Program for the International Thespian Festival.
Mr. Sargent is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alice, his daughters Amy and Megan, and two grandchildren.
As of press time, funeral arrangements have not been announced.