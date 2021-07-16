Summit Jewelers in Webster Groves is hosting its annual pet adoption event in connection with Stray Rescue of St. Louis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Summit Jewelers, located at 7821 Big Bend Blvd., will pay all adoption fees for animals six months and older the day of the event.
In addition to helping furry friends find a forever home, the event will include food and drinks, a photobooth, face painting, duck pond game and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to Stray Rescue of St. Louis and this year’s special guests, Stray Paws and Care St. Louis. Donations of any extra pet supplies to help these rescues continue their mission of saving animals are also appreciated.