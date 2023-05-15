Christie Pollihan has always had a passion for event planning, crafting and creating. After college, she started at America’s Center as an event planner. She left the corporate world in 2012 to begin her journey into entrepreneurship.
That year, she co-founded Sol Sunless Tan, and in 2015, she co-founded Namaste Yoga Studio. After two successful business launches, Pollihan has branched out to follow her true passion.
Party Time STL is an online-only business offering party favors, welcome baskets, gift baskets, treat bags, gifts for special occasions and holidays, personalized signs, wedding favors, invitations and cards, stickers, balloon arches and so much more.
“Christie loves seeing her customers happy,” said Bobbi Baker of Sol Sunless Tan. “She takes the time to ensure each project is to the client’s satisfaction. No matter how larger or small, every project is special and she will make you feel that way. Her clients love working with her because she is thorough, honest and dependable.”
Party Time STL is the perfect solution for anyone without the time or skill set to make their party visions happen.
“Christie’s attention to detail and personalization is evident in each and every project,” said Baker. “Not only does she truly enjoy what she does — she is truly great at what she does.”
Pollihan’s customers agree.
“If anyone needs a basket of goodies made for someone, contact Christie at Party Time — she did a wonderful job on these amazing baskets!” wrote Renaud Tax & Accounting.
Teddy and Friends Inclusive Playground also benefitted from Pollihan’s expertise with thank-you notes.
“Huge shout out and an even bigger thank you to Christie for the donation of her time to create these for us,” they wrote.
Find Party Time STL on Instagram @partytimestl, or email Pollihan at partytimefunstl@gmail.com.
Instagram @partytimestl