On Monday, May 23, at approximately 10:30 a.m., multiple officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Angenette Ave. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim in the front yard who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooter was immediately taken into custody.
According to the Kirkwood Police Department, there is no safety concern to the surrounding neighborhoods and the initial investigation indicates this was an isolated incident. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.
The Times will update this story as more information becomes available.