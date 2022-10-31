Police are investigating a shooting in Webster Groves in which a victim was shot in the chest on Wednesday night, Oct. 19.
The victim, who has not been identified, was treated at a hospital and has been released, according to the Webster Groves Police Department. A person of interest was questioned, but charges have not yet been filed, according to Lt. Erich Weimer.
The Webster Groves Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 100 block of Reasnor Avenue. Reasnor is located off of Bell Avenue near Ivory Crockett Park.
Police said the victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was stabilized, transported to the hospital and later released.
Weimer said a person of interest was identified at the scene and taken to the police department for questioning. He said no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing. He said police believe this was an isolated incident.