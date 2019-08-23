Only 35 minutes from downtown St. Louis at the end of a winding country road in Barnhart, is the locally owned and family run Persimmon Ridge Vineyard and Winery.
Visitors can enjoy a relaxing outdoor setting, live music, firebrick oven pizza and a variety of robust and flavorful wines. Also offered is mulled wine, a perfect complement to the upcoming fall months.
New in 2019 is the first annual “Market on The Ridge,” Saturday, September 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring local artisans, vendors, fresh produce and live music.
For more information, visit www.persimmonridgewinery.com or call 636-948-2082.