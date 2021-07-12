Pat Weseman of Kirkwood has been interested in martial arts since she watched her first Bruce Lee movie as a child. Now, at age 73, she’s still kicking it — quite literally — at the Kirkwood Community Center, teaching taekwondo classes to students of all ages.
“When I was younger, taekwondo had just come to the United States. It was brand new here,” said Weseman. “I had never thought about doing it, but one day I was looking at the Jefferson College programs and they had one for taekwondo from ages 8-80. I thought, ‘I’ll see how many 80-year-olds are there.’”
Then age 34, Weseman immediately fell in love with the sport, a Korean martial art with emphasis on attacking and defending with hands and feet. Studying under Master Charles Roth, Weseman enrolled in regular classes, eventually engaging her husband and son as well. The three of them also took classes for judo, a practice which originated in Japan.
Weseman started Willow Martial Arts with husband Art in 1990. Together they taught judo and taekwondo through the Webster School District and the Shrewsbury Community Center. In 1992, the couple moved their classes to the Kirkwood Community Center, dropping judo but incorporating its techniques into taekwondo lessons.
“I stopped teaching judo because judo’s a much harder sport. For some reason, nobody likes to be picked up and thrown onto the floor,” laughed Weseman.
Though her husband had to retire from taekwondo in 1998 due to back and hip problems, Weseman, to this day, still teaches taekwondo to both children and adults.
Weseman and her students are also involved in national competitions, yearly events and tournaments through the Amateur Athletic Union. She has officiated and/or administered at every National and Junior Olympic event since 1991.
Weseman was inducted into the AAU Taekwondo Hall of Fame earlier this month as one of five inaugural members.
“If You Can Persevere”
Like other forms of martial arts, taekwondo recognizes mastery with black belts. Under the traditional Korean belt system, there are nine degrees of black belt, with a 10th degree awarded posthumously. Weseman achieved her first-degree black belt in 1986 at age 38. She’s currently a seventh-degree black belt, which earned her the title of “grandmaster.”
Weseman’s adult groups incorporate students of all different levels, including 12 black belts who helped keep her group together during the pandemic. Becoming a black belt, she said, is more of a “rite of passage” than anything, and she usually doesn’t test students until they know they’re ready.
“Just like you have expert baseball players, but they’re not all the same level, black belts are the same way. Everybody is not going to be the same,” said Weseman. “It takes more than being able to do a flying jump kick over 10 people to be black belt. You have to have the knowledge and technique. It takes a lot of perseverance. If you can persevere, you’re going to make it one day.”
It’s that required perseverance, said Weseman, that results in fairly small classes. Half of beginning classes regularly don’t make it past the first lesson because it wasn’t what they thought it would be or it’s too hard. But Weseman encourages curious individuals to give it a try anyway.
“Adults like me hate to look stupid doing something for the first time. If they’ve never done the sport, they’re afraid to join. ‘I can’t do it. I’m too stiff. I’m too out of shape. I would never be able to do that,’” said Weseman. “But if you apply it correctly, it’s a good way to keep in shape.”
Weseman currently teaches two kids classes, as well as a class for ages 10 and up. Her goal is to make taekwondo accessible and affordable for families. That’s why she teaches at a community center, with all teaching profits going back into the program.
“It’s a great way for families to do something together in an age where everyone is doing their own thing,” she said.
For more information, or to sign up for classes, visit the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, call 314-822-5855, or visit willowmartialarts.com.