Townhouse living is experiencing a resurgence, and many people may be surprised to find how this lifestyle choice fits with their home ownership goals.
Townhouses are a great way to get the benefits of single-family living without the responsibility of having a detached property — typically at a more affordable price. Here are some of the advantages townhomes offer that home buyers may want to consider.
• Ownership. Unlike an apartment, townhome residents own their homes and the land they’re built on.
• Spacious Square Footage. Townhouse builders are masters at maximizing interior space through innovative design. A simple search on Trulia or Zillow will often yield many townhomes that boast anywhere from 1,500- to 3,000-square-feet with three or more bedrooms.
• Maintenance. Townhouse communities often collect a maintenance or homeowner’s association fee each month that covers upkeep of the grounds. Depending on the area, this fee may cover the cost of leaf and snow removal, landscaping and pool maintenance, which gives townhouse owners more time to relax on the weekends.
• Amenities. Many townhouse communities are now designed with lifestyle in mind. Modern townhouses may have tennis courts, resort-style swimming pools, fitness centers, walking trails and children’s playgrounds right on the premises. In addition to the parks and fitness areas, many of these communities have common areas and green spaces that encourage residents to meet and socialize. This affords townhouse owners ample opportunities to socialize and meet their neighbors.
• Proximity To Town. Whether they’re in the city or suburbs, townhouse communities tend to be built in booming areas that are close to trendy towns, shopping centers, metro hubs and good schools.