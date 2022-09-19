Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini and the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen have declared Sept. 13 through Sept. 24 as a “period of mourning” to honor former Mayor Sam Scherer, who died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Scherer launched his political career in 2008 when he was elected alderman for Ward 1. He served five terms on the board of aldermen before being elected mayor in 2018.
“His tireless work and fierce advocacy for his community made Shrewsbury a better place to live, and his legacy of public service, kindness and optimism will live on in Shrewsbury and the broader region for the foreseeable future,” reads the city’s proclamation.
Scherer, 60, is survived by his wife, Anne, the couple’s two children and a grandchild.