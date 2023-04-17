We have lived on Big Bend Boulevard for 34 years, west of I-270 on the “on ramp” into Greenbriar Country Club. Every year has proven to be worse than the previous concerning traffic accidents and speeding.
Our neighbor’s home was hit, our neighbor’s fence was taken down twice, and our neighbor’s mailbox was taken down. I am just referring to immediate neighbors — I could list a ton more.
The lane in front of our home is no parking, but it’s like an entrance ramp onto a highway complete with a yield sign. We have purchased a mailbox with a sidewalk access door, park our cars halfway down the driveway and have opted to keep our messy sweet gum trees, hoping to offer a possible barricade to protect our home. Pulling into the driveway from the west is very scary with the speeding around the bend, as visibility is limited.
I welcome anyone to sit on the street and observe the drag racing that occurs. Kirkwood police do a great job when they are able to be here, but they can’t shoot radar 24/7. Our neighborhood tries to police our own speeders and hopefully the country club members will continue to respect the fact that this is a neighborhood with children and pets. I realize this is a concern not only on Big Bend, but throughout our community.
I would hope that something can be done to protect our property, and more important, our lives.
Susan Hurst
Kirkwood