A plea from those of us living south of Big Bend ... We are in great danger every time we exit Forest Avenue onto Big Bend when driving west or east, whether in the morning or evening. Equally dangerous is an attempt to enter Forest from Big Bend, crossing or waiting anxiously in the center lane for a brief opportunity. During rush hours, either effort is a life-threatening experience, and attempting to cross Big Bend on foot is nearly suicidal.
For decades now we have urged Kirkwood and St. Louis County government officials to take action to remedy this problem. There are abundant design and safety measures being effectively employed in other similar municipalities to solve this problem. What more can be done but to beg our leaders to act on behalf of those of us who continue to live in daily peril?
Willis Loy & Diane E. Carson
Kirkwood