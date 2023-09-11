It has been said that every act of kindness, acceptance and unity sends out a tiny ripple of hope that, when combined with other ripples, creates a tidal wave of peace that no human force of aggression or opposition can stand against it.
This past Saturday, on a perfect evening, our Webster citizens were a shining beacon of hope supporting the fourth free “World Peace Concert” at our live music mecca of the Midwest, the Webster Groves Garden Café, owned and operated by Gary and Mandy Shoenberger.
It was by far our largest, best and most generous audience yet to enjoy favorite peace songs, this year by our “Magnificent 7” performers: the Rosewood band, Catching the Westbound duo, soloist Beth Tuttle, The Unusual Suspects band, Mass Eclectic band, soloist Will Soll and soloist Gary Schoenberger, followed by a grand finale of “Lean on Me.”
A famous quote says: “If there is to be peace in our world, there must be peace in our nations. If there is to be peace in our nations, there must be peace in our cities. If there is to be peace in our cities, there must be peace between neighbors. If there is to be peace between neighbors, there must be peace in our homes. And if there is to be peace in our homes, there must be peace in our hearts.”
Peace starts in our hearts, and if we can just follow our hearts and release and send out tiny ripples of hope every day, then we CAN come together as one community with kindness and acceptance of ALL people, and we CAN change the world, even if it is only in our little wonderful corner of the world called Webster Groves.
Thank you, Webster! Let’s give peace a chance!
Dave Buck
Webster Groves