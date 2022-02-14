In last week’s front page story, Mayor Gerry Welch and the newspaper do not explain why Webster Groves had to consider phasing out sick leave payouts for employees. It is because during the prior city manager’s tenure these payouts were made, but not budgeted for? In the last few years, a million dollars were spent on sick leave payouts, completely outside the budget. Unfortunately, this is just one way the city ended up with deficit spending. Revenues have been flat or declining without a plan to cover the growing cost of running a modern municipal government.
The new city manager, with one year under her belt, is leading the city council in an intellectually honest conversation about how to exercise responsibility and right the ship. As one example of her evidence-based approach, the sick leave payout issue arose from a compensation and classification study — a kind of study that municipalities should perform every three to five years, yet has never been done in Webster Groves. Experts identified that one third of city employees are paid below market rates, with a byzantine pay structure that makes it very difficult to assess pay equity.
Dr. Peoples moved quickly with recommendations to remedy the situation without deepening the deficit. No one wants to change the benefits of long-standing employees, but phasing out unfunded sick leave payouts is projected to completely offset the expense of bringing our city’s base compensation up to market to ensure equitable compensation for all employees, not just the few.
The mayor’s emotional soundbites conceal so much of this story. Instead of finger pointing, Dr. Peoples is focused on developing a three-year plan to close the deficit and tackle challenging decisions long deferred. I thank the new city manager for leading Webster Groves in professionalism, transparency and into the 21st Century.
Farrell Carfield
Webster Groves