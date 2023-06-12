Once upon a time, not so many years ago, I was having a pleasant stroll along a street in Webster Groves. A car sped by. Two seconds later, it screeched to a halt. Then the driver put the car into reverse and backed up to where I now stood. She rolled down the car window.
Now, if you are a kid, this is the moment when you would have shouted “Stranger Danger!” and taken off running in the opposite direction. But I was a grownup. And I could see the driver had mascara running down her cheek. So, I stayed.
The driver asked if I might help her. I said I’d try. She got out of her car, which was now parked smack dab in the middle of the street.
“What do you think of my hair?” she asked.
“Your hair?” I asked back.
“Be honest,” she continued. “It’s bad, isn’t it?”
Turns out, this woman had just come from the hair salon, and she was now suffering from an acute case of cutters remorse. The pixie cut was all her stylist’s idea, she said. The color had gone horribly wrong. She thought she looked ridiculous, and that even her own kids wouldn’t recognize her.
Dear reader, I’m going to be honest with you. This woman was making some decent points. But I did not have a “before” picture of her. So, technically, this style COULD have been an improvement. But I had no way of knowing.
Besides, who was I to judge? Let she who was not talked into a regrettable 1980s-era perm throw the first stone.
And to be fair, the woman could have looked worse. But you couldn’t say that out loud. I mean, that is just not how you console a woman who is literally blocking traffic for the sole purpose of soliciting an opinion on her hair.
So, I did exactly what you likely would have done in this situation. I assured her she looked super cute. That she just wasn’t used to seeing herself this way. Also, that she needed to move her car. I mean, horns were starting to blare.
My point is, I walk a lot. I share this story today because, well, people just don’t stop and ask for help the way they used to.
Maybe it’s because hair styling has improved. But I don’t think so. People no longer ask how to get to The Rep, either.
No, when people have questions these days, most just pull out their phones. They ask Siri, who will tell them to turn right on Garden Avenue from Edgar Road. Also, that they’re great just the way they are.
I guess it’s easier that way. Safer, too.
But I don’t know. Sometimes you have to live a little. That includes talking to people. The real-life kind.
Who knows? Talking to a stranger could make you feel better. Or at least give you a new story to tell.