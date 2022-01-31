I had to chuckle reading Bill Reeves’ Mailbag letter from the Jan. 14 issue wherein he is perplexed by the professional looking websites of the mysterious organizations of Webster Citizens for Educational Excellence (Webster CEE) and Kirkwood for Educational Integrity (KFEI).
Without information about their leaders and their funding, he says their message “undermines confidence in public schools.” Really? You mean the poor academic results of the kids in the district, especially in Webster Groves, aren’t actually undermining confidence in our public schools’ leadership? Or, is it that these two websites are actually providing testimony to the readers that boards of education and superintendents no longer place educational excellence as their priority? Are wanting curriculum transparency, parental rights over morality and educational excellence now the new code words for “undermining public education?” Come on!
Why is it when people disagree with the message, they always attack the messenger? I say let’s take a deeper dive into what is going on in our school districts. Living in Glendale, I happen to know some of the parents involved in both of these groups and their only goals are to improve the educational instruction of their children using their own money. Sorry to disappoint, but there’s no dark money from Arizona or Florida or tech billionaires trying to take over our local school board elections, at least not from these two local groups.
Margie Bunten
Glendale