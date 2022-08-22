On 8 February 2022, there is confirmation that presidential records belonging to the people, not Trump, were recovered from Mar-A-Lago. Reference “FBI Trump Raid: Timeline of Events That Led to Search of Mar-a-Lago,” Newsweek, 12 August 2022, for further reading.
Jumping to 8 August, the FBI executes a search warrant for additional documents at Mar-a-Lago. That same day by 9:30 p.m. EST, “civil war” had been tweeted on Truth Social over 35,000 times. The FBI is compared to the Gestapo. The deep state (unproven to exist) might try to assassinate Trump. The far-right echo chamber generates conspiracies that increasingly suggest retaliation is the only response. “Kill the FBI on sight” doesn’t suggest openness to a truth one may not like to know. A loss of faith for the rule of law follows.
On 9 August, Hawley calls for Garland’s impeachment, Wray’s firing, and reformation of the FBI.
On 12 August, reporting confirms Trump mishandled classified material. Oops. The FBI raid found, in part, “top secret” and “secret” documents that belong to the people, not Trump. The FBI and NARA are working toward the safety and security of the country by recovering our most important and sensitive documents, all the while the right screams “Injustice!” and “This is war!” with no regard that there could be just cause for the actions of these agencies. Akin to “ready, fire, aim,” the right again jumps into an unfounded tizzy.
Where there is no curiousness beyond the tribe, people will believe and act on the big lies. In Cincinnati, Ricky Schiffer went to his grave as a lone soldier wanting to start a civil war, believing the lies.
Thinking violence is the response to political injustice is a preamble to civil war.
John Walters
Webster Groves