A controversial intent to switch city of Kirkwood employee pensions to a state-run plan called LAGERS has been put on hold.
Though Mayor Tim Griffin said the council has the right to move civilian employees to the LAGERS plan without a public vote, he announced at the beginning of the March 3 city council meeting that five bills relating to LAGERS had been removed from the agenda. He said that for the time being, the matter is “no longer up for consideration.”
The pension plan change was to affect only civilian employees, with police and fire pensions remaining the same. Kirkwood voters in 2018 rejected moving to a LAGERS plan for both civilian employees and members of the police and fire departments by a vote of 3 to 1.
In December 2021, Kirkwood employees received a memo expressing the city’s intent to move all civilian employees to the LAGERS retirement system. The memo stated that “the inadequacy of the current defined contribution pension plan” was a “significant issue” among employees, based on meetings with department heads.
On Jan. 20, 2022, the Citizens Finance Committee made its recommendations to the council for the fiscal year 2023 budgets. The report stated that it was the consensus of the Citizens Finance Committee that LAGERS “could have a considerable negative impact” for a number of reasons, including the possibility of significant cost increases to the city.
At the March 3 city council meeting, Mayor Griffin said the city’s legal counsel had advised the council not to act on the switch to LAGERS without pursuing further conversation with the city’s Civilian Pension Board.