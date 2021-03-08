A female southern rockhopper penguin hatched at Penguin & Puffin Coast at the Saint Louis Zoo on Dec. 11, 2020. This is the first successful hatch of this species at the zoo in 11 years.
The Saint Louis Zoo asked for the public’s help in choosing a name for the penguin chick from four potential names selected by the bird keepers. The winning name is Opal. Out of 36,620 votes cast, Opal received 16,806 of them, or about half. Runner-up names were Pebbles, followed by Luna and Lumi.
The chick’s journey began when mom, Star, age 18, laid an egg in a nest full of rocks and grasses carefully built by dad, Rocky, also age 18.
In the past, Star and Rocky had some difficulty successfully incubating eggs on their own, so the bird care team decided to move the egg to an artificial incubator at the Bird House to increase its chances of survival. Keepers gave Star and Rocky a temporary “dummy” egg so they could continue to practice incubating.
For 32 days, keepers monitored the chick’s progress during incubation. Every three days, the egg was weighed and briefly examined with a bright light to see the embryo and vessels inside.
When the chick first started to break through its shell, the bird care team knew that it was time to place the egg under the parents’ watch.
While Star and Rocky had made a wonderful nest, it was located right above open water and much too dangerous for a wiggling chick. The egg was instead carefully placed in the nest of another pair of southern rockhopper penguins — a female also named Rockie, age 25, and a male named, Buddha, age 13 — who were nesting in a much safer location. They became the chick’s foster parents.