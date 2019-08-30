Dear global citizens, in particular those whose carbon footprints commute past local elementary, middle and high schools. It has come to my attention that many non-binary and binary meat-sacks are concerned about their safety when crossing the streets at the cross walks, as they make their way back to the halls of indoctrination.
Although they have been trained to walk at said cross walks, it seems their truth is colliding with the truths of drivers, who feel yielding to the cross walk would mean giving in to a tyrannical system made up of oppressive laws which hinders them from expressing their true selves. My concern is that one’s resistance to certain rules will inevitably lead to the spilling of someone’s primordial sludge and that would be double plus ungood.
My appeal to every citizen is this: Please Be Aware Of All People Crossing At The Designated Cross Walks. Pedestrians Have The Right of Way.
Thank you for your time.
Webster Groves