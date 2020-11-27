I have been running and walking in Webster Groves for several years now. Over the years, I have learned to avoid crossing in front of cars, even at stop signs, in designated crosswalks and at intersections.
This evening, however, I needed to cross Lockwood Avenue and decided to cross at the stop sign in the crosswalk at Sylvester. Thinking so many other people were out walking, surely cars were noticing and stopping at stop signs.
When a vehicle approached the stop sign, I slowed to make sure the driver was going to stop before I continued crossing. Just as I reached the other side, the driver blared the horn of her vehicle and seemed quite angry. I pointed to the sign and said, “There’s a stop sign.” Glaring at me, the driver then extended her middle finger as she sped away.
Although I’m not happy with myself for sending her the same signal, I am angry and flabbergasted that this driver not only barely stopped at the sign, but was also angry at me for crossing in the designated crosswalk.
Lots and lots of people are out there walking these days. Stopping at a stop sign or a designated crosswalk or an intersection to let pedestrians cross only takes a few seconds. Let’s all remember to slow down, stop at stop signs, designated crosswalks and cross streets, and be aware that pedestrians have the right of way.
In the meantime, I’m back to avoiding crossing in front of cars, even at stop signs, in designated crosswalks and at intersections.
Cathy O’Brien
Webster Groves