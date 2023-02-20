A man walking across Interstate 44 just east of Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves was killed late Thursday night, Feb. 9, when he was struck by a semi truck.
Ibrahim Muratovic, 59, of St. Louis, was crossing the highway on foot near South Elm Avenue in Webster Groves before being hit by the semi that was eastbound on I-44, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Webster Groves Fire Department personnel.
The 54-year-old man driving the semi was not injured, according to the report. The crash report states the incident occurred at 10:10 p.m. The highway was shut down and reopened around 2 a.m.