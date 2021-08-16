Nearly 100 people riding Pedego electric bikes recently cruised through downtown Kirkwood as part of the Pedego Palooza annual customer appreciation party. The cyclists even had a police escort for the ride. Following the cruise through town, the group returned to the Pedego Electric Bikes shop at 801 S. Holmes Ave. and enjoyed barbecue, music, contests and games. The Pedego FunMobile traveled from California to park at the Kirkwood store for the event. Don DiCostanzo, founder and CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes, was also on hand for the occasion. The Kirkwood shop is owned by Bill and Carla Sauerwein. Of the 160 Pedego stores throughout the United States and Canada, the Sauerwein’s store hosts the largest Pedego Palooza in North America. | photo courtesy of Bill Sauerwein