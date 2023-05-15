On what should have been our usual daily walk through a quiet Webster Groves neighborhood, we encountered a clear sandwich bag with some paper and corn kernels on a driveway. Curiously, we picked it up and discovered despicable antisemitic propaganda flyers, likely thrown from a driving car just before. Driveway after driveway had one, with few exceptions. We picked up all we could find and pondered what angry and resentful kind of person would go to all this trouble to sow discord and suspicion between neighbors.
Typically, these are calming, routine walks with not much interaction, but not this time. For a change, neighbors saw us picking these up, came outside and started conversations, taking this trash to their trash cans where it belongs. Turns out, the joke’s on these peddlers of hate as neighbors actually came together, expressed their shared disgust and shared their humanity.
Sebastian Bautz & Jean-Marie Poth
Webster Groves