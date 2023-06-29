Wolff, Pearl Marie, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023, at the age of 97. Baptized Maria Providenza DiMercurio, the 12th of 13 children born to Sicilian immigrants, she chose the name of Pearl in second grade. She was raised to work hard, to enjoy family time, to cook and to keep a very clean house.
She joins her late husband Tom, the one and only love of her life, whom she married in 1956. She was proud mother of Jim, Janet (Scott) Modde, Tom (Scott), and Karen (Ken) Lloyd. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Michael, Elizabeth, Samantha, Benjamin and Ian.
There will be a celebration of her life at St Agnes Home Chapel, 10341 Manchester Road, in Kirkwood on July 5 at 10 a.m.