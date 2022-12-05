A world-famous anti-litter ambassador recently celebrated her 38th birthday at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood.
Attendees of all ages flocked to enjoy activities and treats with Peanut the Turtle, known far and wide for her unique figure-eight shape. Found in 1993 at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area with a soda ring wrapped around her, Peanut’s deformed shell has brought worldwide attention to the dangers of littering for nearly three decades.
“When she was found, she was estimated to have been about nine years old,” said aptly-named Powder Valley naturalist Shelly Colatskie. “Thirty-eight is very old for a turtle. The maximum captivity lifespan is about 40 years. But with her health condition, with her organs being compressed as they are, it’s especially rare for her to reach this age. She’s been very well taken care of.”
Peanut was misidentified as a male for several years after a veterinarian believed he saw evidence of male genitalia. In 2020, however, Peanut wasn’t eating well and an ultrasound revealed the presence of over 40 underdeveloped egg follicles.
“That was the first time she was confirmed female,” said Colatskie. “She had surgery, was spayed and got better.”
Peanut had another health scare last year requiring her to be tube fed, but she bounced back, thanks to her veterinary team at the Saint Louis Zoo.
“They take very good care of Miss Peanut,” said Colatskie.
Peanut’s Legacy
After she was discovered in 1993, Peanut was taken to the Saint Louis Zoo, where vets removed the soda ring and made sure she was healthy.
She spent the next two decades stationed at the Busch Conservation Area and traveling throughout Missouri to share her anti-litter message. For the last 10 years, she’s been comfortably “retired” at Powder Valley in Kirkwood. Folks can visit her in her tank in the lobby of the conservation center.
Peanut is a red-eared slider, the most common species of pet turtle in the United States. She eats three days a week, snacking on crawfish, worms, krill and kale.
“People come here just to see her being fed,” said Colatskie. “She’s pretty famous from the ‘No More Trash’ campaign, so she’s widely known.”
While Peanut couldn’t partake in her own birthday cake, she was more than happy to share it with the over 200 guests who visited Powder Valley for her birthday celebration on Nov. 19. Guests enjoyed crafts, meet and greets with live animals, a visit from the Missouri Stream Team and a litter pick-up along Cragwold Road and Hickory Ridge Trail.
For those who want to help with Peanut’s anti-litter mission, Colatskie has some tips — avoid using non-biodegradable materials like styrofoam, remove
fishing line that can tangle up birds, and, of course, cut up those soda rings before throwing them away.
“Peanut’s the big ‘spokesturtle’ for why we shouldn’t litter,” said Colatskie. “She’s a star.”